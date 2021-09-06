PADUCAH — We're sad to report the loss of another WPSD legend. James Thweatt died Sunday at the age of 90.
Thweatt worked behind the scenes for 35 years as an engineer at WPSD before he retired. An Army veteran, Thweatt — better known at Local 6 as Jay — was an Army veteran and motorcycle enthusiast who enjoyed playing the guitar.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Milner & Orr.
A visitation service will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. A funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 10, beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, which is at 120 Memorial Drive in Paducah.
To read the full obituary for James W. Thweatt, visit milnerandorr.com.