BENTON, KY — The Local 6 family is mourning the loss of a former longtime WPSD employee, James "Jimmy" Franklin Jr., who died Wednesday at the age of 85.
Franklin worked at the station from 1968 to 1999 as an electronics technician. During that time, he played a key role in establishing the region's first weather radar. He also served in the Navy for 11 years, flying target drones.
He loved to sing, a talent he shared through his school days and continued throughout his life. His obituary says Jimmy headlined shows in the Navy and recorded an album. He also performed during the Telethon of Stars and many other occasions.
Collier Funeral Home in Benton, Kentucky, is handling the funeral arrangements.
A visitation service will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the funeral home, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Briensburg Cemetery in Benton.
To read the full obituary for James "Jimmy" Franklin Jr. and to leave a tribute message for his family, visit collierfuneralhome.com.