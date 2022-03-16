LOUISVILLE, KY — A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted a former Louisville police officer in connection to the 2020 shooting that resulted in the death of restaurant owner David McAtee.
McAtee was shot and killed on June 1, 2020. That night, Louisville police and National Guard members were trying to disperse a crowd that had gathered near McAtee's restaurant amid protests over the killing of Breonna Taylor. Investigators have said McAtee was shot after he fired a gun twice.
Louisville NBC News affiliate WAVE-TV reports that the now former officer indicted Wednesday, 29-year-old Katie R. Crews, fired pepper balls at McAtee's niece. Surveillance video from the restaurant shows that McAtee's niece was struck multiple times by Crews' pepper balls before McAtee stepped outside of the restaurant and fired his gun twice. That's when another Louisville officer and National Guard members shot at McAtee. A guardsman's bullet struck him, ending the 53-year-old man's life.
A news release from the Justice Department says Crews is charged with unreasonable force for her use of the pepper ball gun. The release claims that McAtee's niece "was standing on private property and not posing a threat to the defendant or others," and that Crews violated her civil rights by firing the pepper ball gun at her.
The charge is the first filed in connection to McAtee's death. In May of 2021, Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine announced that he would not seek state-level charges against Crews or any other police or Guard members involved in the shooting incident.
If convicted of the federal charge, Crews could face up to 10 years in prison.
Civil rights trial attorney Anita Channapati and Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda E. Gregory of the Western District of Kentucky are prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit via the Louisville Public Corruption Civil Rights Task Force.