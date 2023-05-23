A lawsuit filed by the former Louisville Metro police officer who was shot during the deadly botched raid at Breonna Taylor's apartment has been dropped.
That lawsuit was against Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.
Former LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly voluntarily dropped the lawsuit against Walker, which sought damages for injuries sustained after being shot during the raid, Louisville NBC affiliate WAVE-TV reports.
Mattingly provided WAVE with a statement that reads: "After much prayer and discussion with my family and attorneys, I've decided to drop the lawsuit against Kenneth Walker for shooting me. The unforeseen tragedy and tragic death of Breonna Taylor has caused pain and division in our community for over 3 years. I still believe much of the chaos caused by misinformation and lies could have been avoided had city leaders simply been transparent and honest from the beginning. However, it’s past time to begin the healing process and bring Louisville back together. I pray this action can be that first step in this healing process.”
Mattingly's lawsuit was first filed as a countersuit after Walker sued the police department. Walker filed two suits against the city. In December, the city of Louisville agreed to settle both suits and pay Walker $2 million. At the time, Walker's attorney's said part of that settlement would be used to set up a scholarship fund for law school students interested in practicing civil rights law, the Associated Press reported. Another portion would go to the Center for Innovations in Community Safety at Georgetown Law School.