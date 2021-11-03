LYON COUNTY, KY– Former Lyon County Middle School teacher Michael Derek McCuiston was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for attempting to possess child pornography.
According to court documents, McCuiston, a 36-year-old Murray native, secretly recorded two children in a bathroom, both of whom were under the age of 18.
In April 2019, officer's served a warrant to search McCuiston's home. He was arrested and later admitted to placing a hidden camera in an attempt to capture child pornography.
The sentencing announcement was made by Michael A. Bennett, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky.
“Parents deserve to know that teachers will act in the best interest of their children and provide them with a safe and secure learning environment,” Bennett said. “The defendant forfeited forever the special trust and confidence placed in him as an educator and will now spend the next ten years in a federal prison."
The FBI and Kentucky State Police investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Madison Sewell and Raymond McGee prosecuted the case.