MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Former Marshall County Emergency Management Agency Director Curt Curtner has announced he's running for Marshall County Commission District 1. That seat is currently held by Justin Lamb, who tells Local 6 he will run for reelection in 2022.
Curtner served as the county's EMA director from 2015 to January of last year. He has continued to serve the county as deputy coroner.
"It is my honor to announce my intention to run for the office of Marshall County Commissioner for District One. I have been involved in many community activities and various Emergency Services agencies during the last 25 years and look forward to being a 'voice' for the people who chose me to represent them when I am elected as your commissioner," Curtner said in a statement shared with Local 6.
Curtner has also created a Facebook page for his county commission campaign. "As election time draws closer, I will do my best to answer any questions and concerns our citizens may have and humbly ask for any support you and yours can provide me," Curtner said in his statement.
Asked by Local 6 about his plans for 2022, Lamb told WPSD's Shamarria Morrison it's "an absolute honor" serving on the county commission, and he will run for reelection "so together we can continue moving Marshall County forward."
"Despite the challenges of COVID, together we have worked to accomplish a great deal while being fiscally responsible with taxpayer money," Lamb said in a statement. "Including numerous water expansion projects, investing in our industrial park, increased funding to our sheriff's office and public safety agencies, and secured complete funding for school resource officers. As a full-time working commissioner, I have fully devoted my efforts to serving the people of Marshall County because they deserve full time representation and I will continue to do so if given the opportunity to serve a second term."
Candidate filing for the 2022 primary opens Nov. 3, 2021.