UPDATE 1/31: We have updated this story to clarify that Curt Curtner will be a volunteer deputy with Graves County EMA.
You can read his response below.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Former Marshall County EMA director Curt Curtner will now be working in emergency management in another Local 6 county.
Graves County EMA Director Tracy Warner confirms to Local 6 that she offered Curtner a position in her agency, and he has accepted.
Curtner will be a volunteer deputy and be assisting Warner.
Warner says Curtner, who will be sworn in by the county judge executive, will be an asset to the Graves County Emergency Management Agency because of his years of experience.
Curtner said he chose to work in Graves County because he already had a working relationship with many agencies there.
Curtner was let go from his position in Marshall County last week. Curtner had served as the county's emergency management director since August 2015.