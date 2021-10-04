MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Robert Johnson, a former corporal for the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, has announced his candidacy for Marshall County jailer.
Johnson has 20 years of law enforcement experience which includes working for the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, the Murray State Police Department, the Calvert City Police Department and most recently the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Johnson tells Local 6 he stepped away from the sheriff's office this year, to run his campaign for jailer full time.
In Johnson's campaign announcement, he outlined some of his priorities if elected to Marshall County Jailer.
"I will work hard to ensure tax dollars are spent appropriately and will facilitate several programs for inmates to take advantage of," Johnson said. "These programs will help offenders with overcoming addiction, emotional issues, education, and will help inmates when reintegrating into society upon release. I intend to reduce the recidivism rate by offering inmates every opportunity to do better in life while in my custody."
The counties current jailer, Roger Ford, has served in the position for over 20 years. Before that, Roger's father Herman also served as Marshall County Jailer.
