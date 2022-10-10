MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A former Marshall County teacher is being posthumously inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame.
Wilma Pace — who died in 2012 at the age of 92 — taught for 29 years. She began her teaching career in Crofton, Kentucky, but she joined Marshall County Schools in 1946. Marshall County Schools says Pace taught business, English and French over the course of her career, most of which she spent at South Marshall High School. She also taught at South Marshall Middle School, which is where she was teaching when she retired in the 1980s. An obituary for Pace published by Collier Funeral Home says teaching was her life, and she loved both her profession and her students.
Pace is one of three teachers being inducted into the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame. She's joined in the hall's 14th class by LaRue County High School teacher Katy Cecil and retired Breathitt County High School teacher Addie Henry.
Cecil teaches English and public speaking at LaRue County High School. Henry retired in 1996 after teaching English for 28 years.
The teachers will be inducted into the hall of fame on Nov. 4 on the campus of Western Kentucky University, which is the home of the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame. A statewide selection committee chooses the inductees. WKY says it will release biographies of each of the three inductees on Nov. 4.
The university says the Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame was created in 2000 with a funding gift from the former governor. The hall was created to recognize the role teachers play in educating Kentucky students and the positive economic impact of education.