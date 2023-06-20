MAYFIELD, KY — Former Mayfield Assistant Baseball Coach Kent Price will lead the Mayfield Cardinals as head coach next season.
The school district announced Price's promotion Tuesday, calling him a baseball dad in a baseball family who is ecstatic to lead the team.
Price was an assistant coach for the team for several years, but he stepped down when his oldest son, Colin, was a junior at the high school. "He said he would like for me to watch him play instead of being in the dugout, because it is tough having a dad in the dugout,” Price says in a statement shared by the school district.
After his son graduated in 2020, Price returned to coaching. He's also coached with traveling teams over the years. He says he loves the game "and it has been really good to me.”
The district says Price is expecting a seasoned team ahead. “If all my seniors come back, we’re going to have five or six seniors, which for us at this school, that’s a big class," a statement from Price says. “We’ve got the makings of a really good team."
For Cards fans, the district says Price has some exciting changes in store. “We’re going to do some fun things at the ballpark to make it fan-friendly,” he says. “We want to invite the whole community. We want to have an atmosphere that is fun and exciting.”