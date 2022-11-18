MAYFIELD, KY — Attorneys representing former Mayfield Consumer Products employees injured in the candle factory when an EF-4 tornado struck on Dec. 10 have filed a federal charge against the company.
The charge accuses Mayfield Consumer Products of retaliating against employees who cooperated with Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators in a probe attorneys say led to $40,000 in fines this year related to seven worker safety violations.
The charge was filed to the National Labor Relations Board on behalf of 20 employees. It accuses MCP of "unfair labor practices," and accuses the company of “continuously retaliating against us in denying, abridging, and/or obstructing workers’ compensation benefits because we participated in an OSHA investigation that led to fines for many violations… On 11/17, a collection agency attacked us for payback.”
Attorney Amos Jones says survivors came forward this week, complaining that MCP management sent them messages in December of last year telling them not to speak with OSHA investigators. The messages were allegedly sent even as some employees were still hospitalized in two states.
Jones, who is representing MCP employees in a class action lawsuit, says he and co-counsel William Nefzger of Louisville and William Davis of Lexington visited with survivors in Mayfield and Hopkinsville on Friday, including multiple plaintiffs in the lawsuit who Jones says are now being targeted by an Indiana-based collection agency for tornado-injury medical bills MCP and its insurers have allegedly not paid.
“This is a new low,” Jones said in a statement shared with Local 6. “With yesterday’s revelations from the collection agency and today’s federal charge in Washington, we are asking for further federal intervention to force MCP to treat its employees and former employees right.”
Nine people died after the candle factory collapsed the night of Dec. 10, 2021, and many other employees were injured.
