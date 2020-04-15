MAYFIELD, KY — A former resident of Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mayfield, Kentucky, has died after she was diagnosed with COVID-19, the facility announced Wednesday night.
In a statement posted to it's Facebook page, Mills says the woman had been struggling with health issues for months. She had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease earlier in the day Wednesday.
"Our hearts go out to her family, and to the staff of Mills who loved and cared for her," Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Administrator David Dietz said in the statement.
Earlier Wednesday, Mills told Local 6 that 13 staff members and six residents at the facility have tested positive for the virus. Mills told Local 6 the center has taken a number of measures to protect both residents and staff members, including providing staff with personal protective equipment, educating staff on proper infection control practices for work and home, and keeping isolation areas are in a separate wing with consistent staff to minimize exposure.
Read the full statement from Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: