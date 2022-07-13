MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A former west Kentucky jailer is behind bars Wednesday, a little over two years after she was convicted of perjury.
Former McCracken County Jailer Tonya Ray was sentenced to a year in jail after she was convicted of lying under oath in a 2017 case involving a former jail employee.
Ray's sentence was handed down back in 2020, but she has filed multiple appeals since then.
An order entered Tuesday, July 12, by Special Judge Timothy Langford shows Ray requested a new trial and filed a motion for bond while on appeal. But, the order states, that motion was not properly filed and was therefore denied.
"The Court ultimately entered an order in regard to disposition of the matter before the court on July 8, 2022, including the order of commitment for the defendant to serve the sentence previously imposed 1 year in the Department of Corrections. The same thing having been ordered on the 12th day of March 2020," the order states.
The court document goes on to say that, because the July 8 order is a final and appealable order, Ray can file other appropriate motions if she wishes. The July 12 order says parties involved in the case should contact the court if and when any further motions are filed, so the court can arrange a date to hear them.
Ray was jailed in the Christian County Jail.