Former McCracken County Schools Superintendent Brian Harper's superintendent certification is suspended until the end of this year.
That license is required for all superintendents in Kentucky.
In October, the Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board voted unanimously to sanction Harper. That suspension is in addition to a four year probation on his certification.
The suspension comes after months of reporting by WPSD on multiple sexual misconduct allegations at McCracken County High School. The accusations led to the convictions of a former student and volunteer fishing coach stemming from two separate investigations. Harper later resigned from his position as McCracken County Schools superintendent. It was also revealed last year that he spent thousands of dollars on a new vehicle, and used it for personal trips without the school boards knowledge.
Harper's license has been suspended since July 1 of this year. After his suspension ends on Dec. 31, he will be required to complete 12 hours of board-approved professional training on subjects including school law, the model procurement code and fiscal management. That training is to be completed by Sept. 1, 2021. Harper is required to pay for that training himself.
Harper currently works as director and assistant principal of the Marshall County Technical Center.
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Trent Lovett says the suspension does not impact Harper's current role, as he is not a superintendent for the district.