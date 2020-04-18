MURRAY, KY -- Former president of Murray State University Ronald J. Kurth died on April 10 in Jacksonville, Florida, after a long illness. He was 88 years old.
Kurth was a naval aviator who became an expert on the Soviet Union and presided over the U.S. Navel War College from 1987 to 1990. The U.S. Naval War College website says Kurth played a key role in giving the college academic accreditation, allowing it to award the Master of Arts degree.
Kurth was a native of Madison, Wisconsin, and graduated from the U.S. Navel Academy with an engineering degree in 1954. He qualified as a Naval Aviator and served with distinction in Vietnam and the Cold War. Kurth also earned his masters and doctorate degrees from Harvard University.
After retiring with 36 years of service, Kurth continued to work in the academic field. He served as the eighth president of Murray State University from 1990 to 1994, dean of academic affairs at the Air War College and as President of St. John's Northwestern Military Academy from 1998 to 2005.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Charlene; sons Steven, John and Douglas Kurth; daughter Audrey Kurth Cronin; and nine grandchildren.
His daughter became a policy scholar and professor at American University's School of International Service. His three sons were each commissioned as a Navy officer.
Kurth's decorations include the Navy Distinguished Service Medal for his work as Naval War College president and the Defense Department Distinguished Service Medal for his accomplishments as defense attaché in Moscow.