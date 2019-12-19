PADUCAH — Paducah Public Schools students had a holiday shopping spree Thursday. Academy Sports and former NFL player George Wilson's nonprofit S.A.F.E.T.Y. Foundation sponsored the event for the 35 students. Wilson is happy to give back to the kids in the community where he grew up.
"I can't say enough how much this community means to me and how much this community has supported me," Wilson says. "It's the least that I could do to try to pay forward the investments that others made into me."
Students were each given a $100 gift card to spend on shoes, clothes, and sports equipment inside the store. Wilson even helped them find some of the things on their lists. Heather Anderson with Paducah Public Schools says the event lets the kids get gifts they want for the holidays. It also gives them the chance to interact with someone they look up to.
"It's really inspirational for the students. George is such a nice person, and he's easy to talk to, really down to earth, and connects well with the students," Anderson says.
Wilson enjoys taking the time to meet with the kids one on one.
"I've been them. I've been in their shoes, I've walked in those halls, I've eaten in those cafeterias, and sat in those classrooms," Wilson says. "So, I come back and do this event with them, along with my camp and everything, to show them that I'm no different than they are."
His favorite part of the event is watching the kids leave the store with smiles on their faces. The George Wilson S.A.F.E.T.Y. Foundation and Academy Sports have put on the event for three years. Wilson says he wants to continue the shopping spree for years to come.