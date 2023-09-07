METROPOLIS, IL — The state of Kentucky's first day of sports betting is not the only sports wagering news in the Local 6 area Thursday. Just across the state line in southern Illinois, Harrah's Metropolis Casino and Hotel began accepting in-person sports bets for the first time ever.
To celebrate, Paducah native and former Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans safety George Wilson Jr. was there to place the first official bet. Wilson also founded the George Wilson S.A.F.E.T.Y. Foundation, which teaches life skills to young people. S.A.F.E.T.Y. is short for Save Adolescents From the Everyday Trials of Youth. Harrah's says any winnings from the wager Wilson made on Thursday will benefit a local charitable organization.
Harrah's Metropolis is part of Caesars Entertainment, Inc., and in-person sports bets at the casino are made through the Caesars Sportsbook. A news release from Harrah's says Caesars Sportsbook incorporates Caesars Rewards, which means: "Win or lose, every bet placed rewards the bettor with Tier Credits and Reward Credits that can be used to unlock unbeatable experiences within the Caesars portfolio of properties and partnerships."
“Caesars is proud of our commitment to Illinois and the entire southern IL region,” Caesars Entertainment Regional President Bill Reeg said in a statement released Thursday night. “Today was historic for us as a company and we’re excited to open our new Caesars Sportsbook at Harrah’s Metropolis to honor the legacy it holds in the region. We can’t wait to introduce all that sports betting has to offer to sports fans while sharing our emphasis on responsible gaming.”