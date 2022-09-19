MAYFIELD, KY — Paducah Tilghman alumnus and former NFL star George Wilson stopped by Mayfield Middle School on Friday to share some words of encouragement and inspiration with the fifth- through eighth-grade students.
Mayfield Middle School technology teacher Jennifer Gream says Wilson told the students about his personal experiences from the moment he decided to play football in the fourth-grade through his time in the NFL.
Wilson was a regular on Local 6's Gridiron Glory during his time playing at Paducah Tilghman High School. He went on to play for the University of Arkansas in college. He eventually went on to the NFL, where he played seven seasons with the Buffalo Bills and two seasons with the Tennessee Titans.
Gream says Wilson told the Mayfield Middle students how important it is to work hard in the classroom and persevere if things don't come easily. "I was a student first. It was my mind, it was my brain that got me to the NFL," Wilson said. "Sometimes an opportunity is disguised as hard work."
Gream says Wilson encouraged the students to be disciplined, and encouraged them to approach their academic work like they might approach athletics. "Comprehension, note taking, studying all happen in the NFL," he told them.
Earlier this month, Wilson received his Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket at McRight Field in Paducah. The hall of fame announced that Wilson would be joining its 2022 class back in March.
