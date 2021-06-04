CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH (NBC News) — A popular actor from Nickelodeon's "Drake and Josh" has been indicted by a grand jury in Cuyahoga County, Ohio on two counts of crimes against a child.
Drake Bell was arrested Thursday by Cleveland police, and appeared in Cuyahoga County Court, where he entered a plea of not guilty.
The 34 year old is accused of engaging in an inappropriate chat with a 15 year old that at times was sexual in nature, and of engaging with that same victim at a concert in Cleveland in December of 2017.
Bell was released on a $2,500 dollar bond.
He is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing later this month.