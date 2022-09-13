PADUCAH — Former Paducah City Commission member and former McCracken County Fiscal Court member Zana Renfro has died at the age of 61.
Renfro died Saturday at Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, according to an obituary published by Milner and Orr Funeral Home.
For nearly 12 years, Renfro worked at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and Mercy Health Physicians. Before her time with Mercy Health, Renfro served in local government for 21 years. She served on the Paducah City Commission from 1993 to 1998. Then, she became the first woman elected to the McCracken County Fiscal Court, where she served as a commissioner from 1999 to 2014. During her time in public office, she served terms as mayor pro tem and judge executive pro tem. She was also a founding board member for the Joint Sewer Agency, and she served on the E-911 board.
Before her time with Mercy Health, Renfro worked at the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, the American Cancer Society and Paducah Area Transit, as well as the family business, the Kentucky Cardinal Shop.
Serving her community, Renfro was a member of Charity League of Paducah, where she also served as president in 1993. She was also a member of Leadership Paducah. According to her obituary, she served on the boards of directors of more than 20 local nonprofits.
Renfro was known for her generosity, the obituary says, and that giving spirit and empathy moved her to become an organ donor. "In Zana’s final act of love and generosity, it was her decision to give the gift of life to three individuals through organ donation," the obituary says.
A visitation service will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah, and a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Broadway United Methodist Church.
To read the full obituary for Zana Renfro, visit milnerandorr.com.