PADUCAH — Robert "Buz" Smith served on the Paducah City Commission from 1997 to 2008. It's a role his looking to take on once again.
Smith announced Tuesday that he's filed to run in the 2022 Paducah City Commission race.
“I served 12 years on the Commission, four as Mayor Pro Tem, and did so with an open ear to what people need and want," Smith said in a statement Tuesday. "Paducah is in a position to enjoy significant progress, and I want to serve again to help us achieve that goal.”
Announcing his 2022 bid, Smith listed some of his actions during his first stint on the commission, including participating in the introduction of the concept for the city's Artists Relocation Program, initiating the Fountain Avenue and Greenway Trail projects and supporting the development of the Carson Center. Smith noted that he was also a founding board member of the Joint Sewer Administration.
A goal for the future of Paducah Smith highlighted in his news release is one the current city commission has been focusing on as well: breathing new life into the Southside neighborhood.
“When we focus on controlling costs, running the city in a businesslike manner and approach the city’s goals with a commission that possesses experience, enthusiasm and drive, there is nothing we cannot accomplish. Revitalizing and redeveloping the Southside can and will be one of those successes," Smith said.
In addition to the JSA board, Smith said he has served on Telecommunication and Infrastructure Authority and Brooks Stadium Commission. In the community, Smith said he has chaired a local Boy Scout troop committee, served with the West End Neighborhood Association, and he's been involved in the United Way Reading PALS program.
“In my service to others and this community I’ve always spoken my mind and stood for what is right for the residents of Paducah. I will continue to do so if elected to the City Commission," Smith said.