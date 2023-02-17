PADUCAH — A former daycare worker is charged with child sexual abuse after the worker was accused of inappropriately touching an infant and making inappropriate comments while changing the baby's diaper, according to a police citation obtained by Local 6.
Maria A. Childres, 25, was working at Explore Learning Academy in Paducah in November when the abuse allegedly occurred. The citation says the Paducah Police Department received a report on Feb. 8 from the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services regarding an abuse complaint against Childres made by an anonymous reporter. The citation says a Paducah police officer and DCBS went to Explore Learning Academy and spoke with a witness who corroborated the details of the anonymous report. The officer talked with the daycare facility's director, who said she was made aware of the allegation against Childres and gave Childres a "write-up" regarding the inappropriate comments, the citation says.
The officer interviewed Childres at the police department, and the citation says Childres denied the accusations. At first, Childres denied ever changing the infant's diaper, the citation says, but then changed that claim after the officer read a text Childres sent to the daycare director stating Childres did change the child's diaper. Childres denied touching the child inappropriately and denied making inappropriate remarks.
Childres was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12. Childres was jailed in the McCracken County Jail, and bond was set at $100,000, according to the jail roster.
Childres is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on March 23.