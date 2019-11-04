PADUCAH — A former director of Paducah Mainstreet has announced she's running to become a city commissioner. On Monday, Melinda Winchester talked with Local 6 about her experience and important city issues.
Winchester currently works at Paducah Bank. Before that, she was the director of Paducah Main Street from 2014 through the beginning of 2018.
"I feel like that because of my past position with the Mainstreet as a Mainstreet director and the downtown development specialist, I can really offer a unique perspective at city commission," Winchester said.
Winchester said she filed to run for city commission two weeks ago, and was notified last week by the Kentucky Secretary of State's Office that they received her papers. This is her first time running for city commission.
With her experience as a former downtown development specialist for Paducah, Local 6 asked what she thinks about the City Block Redevelopment Project. The proposal is to redevelop the 3-acre municipal parking lot at 2nd Street and Broadway Street — which has more than 200 parking spaces — into the site of a hotel, mixed-use buildings, and a public open space. It's the first project in Paducah's TIF (tax increment financing) district.
During the Paducah City Commission meeting on Oct. 8, Winchester took to the podium during the public comments portion to ask questions about the project.
"Your TIF hotel market study, again, under findings and recommendations, indicated that a new hotel targeted to capture this arts and culture demographic should be 35 to 50 rooms, a boutique hotel," Winchester pointed out at that meeting. Winchester was referencing the Paducah TIF District Hotel Market Study done by ConsultEcon, Inc.
But, according to the concept plan on the Paducah city website, the hotel would be much bigger — about 120 rooms.
"It's a four-and-a-half-story hotel, which is too big for down here. It will detract from out historic buildings," said Winchester. "I feel if we are going to pay a firm to come in and assess our community $34,000, then we need to listen to that recommendation."
Winchester said she's concerned about what the proposed project may do to downtown parking, saying "every one of those spots will be taken up by the hotel occupants."
She's also concerned about other potential effects.
"There's going to be a dumpster issue, huge dumpster issue, if we do the proposed development that they are proposing right now," said Winchester. "We have problems with dumpsters in downtown right now. And so they want to create this beautiful outdoor space, but if you have a bunch of dumpsters right here on this parking lot, people are not going to want to sit in that outdoor space. I think it needs to be more thought out."
"It's great to look at the final project, what it's going to look like when it's done. But, is it going to do while it's under construction?" Winchester added. "Will that shut down our downtown for two years while this big project is under construction? There's just a lot of things we need to think about and think through before they start the work."
Winchester said a better alternative is to have a smaller boutique hotel, as mentioned in the study, on the municipal parking lot at the corner of Broadway and Water streets. The rest of the lot would still stay as a parking space.
"The city talks about our historic hotel that we used to have down here, and that they want to put that back. But the location needs to go back in that location, I feel like, which is at the corner of Broadway and Water Street. We need to probably go into something that is more fitting to what was originally here," said Winchester.
As for the mix-used buildings in the proposal that features retail stores and apartments, Winchester said one should be built where the former Kresge building was at 318 Broadway, rather than where the municipal parking lot is.
"The commercial aspect that they're proposing and the upper story residential needs to go in the 300 block where it belongs, where we have the vacant lot that's Kresge building when it got torn down. In my opinion, it belongs back in that block," said Winchester. "We need to fill in those holes. I think by doing that, it would make the other business owners of Broadway kind of feel like they haven't been left out."
Winchester pointed out that directly behind the Kresge lot, on Kentucky Avenue, there is a large parking space for residents and patrons of the mixed-use building, if it were built there.
"I do believe the TIF money is great for the city. I'm always for progress. I'm always for development. But I do think we need to rethink the proposal. How do we get to that $20 million investment, perhaps in a different way?" said Winchester. "There are a lot of things that this development are going to be great for downtown. We just need to rethink what to do and how to do it."
Currently, the city of Paducah is in a 12-month preliminary development agreement with the Louisville-based firm, Weyland Ventures, to look into doing the project. According to Weyland's site plan and concept design, the redevelopment would have the new hotel on the Jefferson Street side, two mixed-use buildings on the Broadway side (each featuring three stories of residential and commercial space), about 150 parking spaces in the middle, a city-operated softscape park on the Water Street side, and an urban park on the 2nd Street side.
Katie Axt, the city's current downtown development specialist, has said one of the main goals is to establish a town square "to actually create a vibrant, multi-functional downtown destination that encourages people to gather, spend time, and support local businesses."
Axt said the city is responsible for a utility and parking assessment, which are planned for the future. City leaders had said everything is still in the very preliminary stages and are subject to change, and that feedback from the community is welcome.
Winchester also talked with Local 6 about some of her other priorities if she's elected as a city commissioner.
"When I was Mainstreet director, in my tenure, I brought in over 20 new businesses in downtown and lowertown. I also helped multiple property owners do rehabilitation projects, tax credits. So I hope that I can help with that type of development all over Paducah and in our community," said Winchester. "Everyone talks about how jobs -- good, high-paying quality jobs is an issue, and it is an issue here in Paducah. Let's figure out what are our obstacles? Why are these companies not coming here? What is causing people and companies not to come here with those jobs and let's identify that."
Winchester added that she believes Paducah has a housing problem for young professionals.
"So it's hard, I think for young professionals to come in and find a nice apartment, maybe even down here. I know in downtown and lowertown, which is a great place for a young professional (to) live, to find an affordable apartment, a nice affordable apartment. So I think we need to look at that," said Winchester.
Winchester said another important issue is "keeping our dollars local."
"Whenever the city has a contract that they put out to bid, I think we need to give a higher wait to those contractors and professional firms here locally that can provide that and keep those dollars here locally in our community," Winchester said.