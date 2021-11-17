PADUCAH — Former Paducah Mayor Gerry Biggs Montgomery has died, Milner & Orr Funeral Home has confirmed to Local 6. She was 83 years old.
Montgomery served as mayor of Paducah from 1988 to 1996. She also served two terms on the Paducah City Commission. She was first elected to the commission in 2000, and she was reelected in 2002.
During her tenure as mayor, Montgomery proclaimed Paducah as Quilt City USA. Additionally, the Paducah Area Community Foundation formed under her leadership in 1996, serving as its president through 1999. She also began the Paducah Ambassadors program in 1988.
She was born in Paducah in 1938. Before her time as mayor, Montgomery was a public school teacher — educating students in the Louisville and Jefferson County school systems before she moved back to Paducah in 1967. From 1979 to 1986, she co-owned and managed Biggs Deli-Bakery and taught mathematics part-time at Paducah Community College, which later became West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Montgomery received many honors over the course of her life. She was elected to the Paducah Tilghman Hall of Fame in 1998. According to her obituary, Montgomery was selected for Leadership Paducah and Leadership Kentucky, and was elected Outstanding Alumnus of Leadership Paducah in 2004. She received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Georgetown College in 1974. The Arthritis Foundation named her the recipient of the Aquila Award for outstanding community service in 1992, and she received the Summit Award from the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce for service to the community in 2003. She was also awarded an honorary doctorate from Georgetown College in 1991.
She was a longstanding member of the McCracken County Medical Alliance and the Kentucky Medical Association Alliance, serving as president of the MCMA in 1972 and president of the KMAA 1974, her obituary states. Montgomery was a member of the Lourdes Hospital Board from 2009 to 2014, serving as chairwoman in 2012.
Montgomery's husband, Dr. Wally Olson Montgomery, passed away in November of 2019.
A visitation service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Paducah, followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m.
Instead of sending flowers, her loved ones ask those who wish to honor her memory to consider making charitable donations to the Community Foundation of West Kentucky, Immanuel Baptist Church, the Paducah Junior College Foundation or to Georgetown College.
Visit milnerandorr.com to view the full obituary for former Paducah Mayor Gerry Biggs Montgomery, and to share your remembrances and condolences.