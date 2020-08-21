PADUCAH — A former Paducah police officer convicted of raping a family member when she was 15 years old was sentenced Friday to six years in prison.
Henry Glore was arrested in October, nearly 40 years after the rape happened, after a DNA test confirmed he was the father of the victim's child. Glore was 30 years old at the time the crime was committed, police say. There is no statute of limitations for rape in Kentucky.
Glore, who is now 72 years old, accepted a plea deal in June.
In court for sentencing Friday, the judge denied probation for Glore.
Glore served as a Paducah police officer from 1976 to 1990.