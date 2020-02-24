MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Former Paducah Tilghman High School cheer coach David Wade pleaded guilty Monday in court.
Wade resigned from his position as head cheer coach in September amid accusations that he sent a sexually explicit video to a group of cheerleaders. He was charged with tampering with physical evidence after investigators said he deleted the message containing the video and asked those who received it to delete it as well.
During a preliminary hearing Monday in McCracken County Circuit Court, Wade entered a guilty plea.
Sentencing is scheduled for April 9.