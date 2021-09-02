HARDIN COUNTY, KY — A Christian County man convicted in June of murdering three of his neighbors was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Christian Richard Martin shot and killed Edward Dansereau and Calvin and Pamela Phillips on Nov. 18, 2015, a jury found in June. Calvin Phillips' body was found in his Pembroke home on Nov. 19, and the remains of Dansereau and Pamela Phillips were discovered in a burned vehicle in a field.
Martin, who was an American Airlines pilot, was indicted in 2019. He was arrested on the murder charges at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on May 11 of that year.
Before the murders, Calvin Phillips was set to serve as a witness for the prosecution in a case against Martin, who was charged at Fort Campbell with sexual assault and mishandling classified information. In 2016, the court-martialed Army major was convicted of simple assault and mishandling classified information, but he was found not guilty of the sexual abuse charge, the Kentucky New Era reported.
In 2019, neighbors who live on the street where the shooting happened told Local 6 the murders were fresh in their minds, but they were relieved a suspect was finally arrested.
“It has been a long time, and I’m sure a lot of people truly felt that it never would be solved. In a small community like this, it’s tough, because you’d like to think you’re pretty close to your neighbors and know who you’re living next to, but you really don’t,” one man said. He told us he could sleep a little easier after Martin's arrest.
In June of this year, a Hardin County jury convicted Martin of all three murders, as well as first-degree arson, attempted arson, first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office says Martin was sentenced Thursday in Christian County Circuit Court.