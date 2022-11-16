PADUCAH — The demolition of a former residential care center that has long sat vacant in Southside Paducah is set to go forward later this week or at the beginning of next week.
ViWinTech Windows and Doors bought the property at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive earlier this year. The company will demolish the old building to expand its operations in Paducah.
ViWinTech is partnering with the city on the demolition project, and the company agreed to employ 40 new full-time employees by 2026.
