MURRAY, KY — A former social worker from Murray was arrested on charges of third-degree rape and other charges after Kentucky State Police investigators say she had inappropriate sexual contact and communication with a minor under the age of 16.
KSP Post 1 says it received a report on Feb. 4 accusing 27-year-old worker Brittany E. White, a former social worker from Murray, of having inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile.
Troopers arrested White on Feb. 9, and she was jailed in the Graves County Jail.
White faces charges including two counts of third-degree rape, one count of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor involving an illegal sex act with someone under 16 years old, three counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor, one count of intimidating a participant in a legal process and three counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors.
KSP Post 1 says the investigation into the accusations against White is ongoing.