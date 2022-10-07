CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A federal grand jury in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, this week indicted a former police officer accused of violating the civil rights of two people and then lying about it to federal investigators.
The grand jury on Tuesday indicted former Piedmont police officer Woodrow Massa on two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The 66-year-old Wayne County man is accused of arresting two people without warrants or probable cause while he was working as a police officer, and in the process depriving them of their Constitutional right to be free from unreasonable seizure.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri says the first person — identified in court documents as J.R. — was arrested on Aug. 12, 2020, and the second — identified as E.W. — was arrested on Dec. 22 of that same year.
Massa allegedly lied about the Aug. 12, 2020, arrest twice in FBI interviews — first during an Oct. 5, 2020, interview in Wayne County and next during a May 24, 2021, interview in Cape Girardeau County. Prosecutors say Massa allegedly told the FBI he wasn't present in the booking room while J.R. was being processed, despite security video showing he was there.
The civil rights charges Massa faces are misdemeanors, and he faces up to a year in prison and/or a $100,000 fine if convicted. The charge that he lied to the FBI is a felony, and he could face up to five years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine if convicted.
Massa is next set to appear in court on Oct. 13.