MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A former volunteer for Special Olympics Kentucky accused of sexually assaulting four children has been arrested on charges of incest, sexual abuse and sodomy.
The man, 54-year-old Gordon Pace, was arrested last Friday on two counts each of first-degree sodomy of a victim younger than 12, incest and first-degree sexual abuse of a victim younger than 12.
All four victims were children when the abuse began, the warrant filed for Pace's arrest claims. The warrant alleges that Pace sexually assaulted and abused the victims repeatedly for years, and that Pace "would use violence" if the victims did not comply. The warrant also states that three of the victims are "lower functioning" individuals.
McCracken County deputies arrested Pace at 2:54 p.m. on Aug. 5 at a home on Reidland Drive.
Local 6 contacted Special Olympics Kentucky about Pace's arrest, and the organization responded with the following statement:
"Special Olympics Kentucky was made aware on August 9 of charges filed against former volunteer Gordon Pace. The alleged acts did not occur in conjunction with any of our organization’s activities, to our knowledge. We immediately barred Mr. Pace from any involvement with our Program, pending the outcome of these court proceedings. Please direct any questions to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office."