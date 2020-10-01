LEXINGTON, KY — Most former Kentucky Board of Education members who approved the commonwealth's current social studies standards in February 2019 now acknowledge they're highly problematic and should be recalled, revised and further developed, according to the Bluegrass Institute.
A letter to state lawmakers on the Interim Joint Committee on Education and co-chairs of the Administrative Regulation Review Subcommittee shows former KBE members deep concerns about the state's approved education standards for social studies.
The letter, singed by nine of the 11 former KBE members, also outlines concerns about the standards, including the "nearly endless list of vitally important figures, concepts, and historical events that are left out."
Some of the concerns listed in the letter include:
- Despite the surging interest in socialism on the part of many young Americans, Karl Marx, socialism and communism are never mentioned.
- No war after World War II is listed.
- All presidents other than George Washington and Thomas Jefferson aren’t even mentioned.
- Many other important figures in history like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Thomas Edison, Andrew Carnegie and Benjamin Franklin are omitted. In fact, all other historical figures with the exception, strangely, of Samuel Adams, Henry Clay and Daniel Boone are missing.
- The atomic bomb and its important implications are never discussed.
- Important, peaceful events like the Louisiana and the Alaska purchases are not mentioned.
A new Bluegrass Institute Policy by education analyst Richard G. Innes, analyzes deficiencies in the Kentucky's social studies standards as well as comparing them with other states' criteria. You can read the full report here.
The Bluegrass Institute says lawmakers can recall the regulation of the deficient standards any time.
“Legislators should find it easy to recall these standards for Kentucky students which are so inadequate that they fail to include even so much as a mention of Abraham Lincoln, our commonwealth’s native son and 16th president who was responsible for dealing a fatal blow to slavery while saving the Union,” said Bluegrass Institute CEO Jim Waters.
The letter also touches on the inadequate guidance given to teachers, and says, in part:
The former board members also ask: “How can state assessments validly seek to measure anything specific with such vague guidance?”
The Bluegrass Institute says it's a key question because state law mandates material not included in the approved standards cannot appear on state tests taken by public school students.
The letter acknowledges the absence of guidance to teachers and says video “Modules” were created to train teachers on what those incomplete standards really mean. However, board members pointed out, “these ‘Inquiry Ready Modules’ are not available for parents or the general public to review and are based explicitly on concepts closely associated with neo-Marxist critical theory.”
The Bluegrass Institute says secret neo-Marxism in Kentucky’s classrooms clearly wasn’t the intention of KBE members appointed by former Gov. Matt Bevin.
“The combination of vagueness, concerns about the legal implications of test material missing from the standards and the potential impact of Marxist philosophy make it imperative that legislators send these standards back to the drawing board for revision, development and much more scrutiny in general,” Waters said. “Anything else, less or different would not be in the best interests of Kentucky’s public school students.”
You can read the full letter by downloading the PDF below:
