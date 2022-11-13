Former Kentucky Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. passed away on Saturday at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 85.
Hubbard was elected to the Kentucky State Senate in 1967 and served until 1974.
He then won the general election to represent Kentucky's First District in the U.S. Congress in November 1974. He began serving in Congress in January 1975.
Hubbard was reelected to Congress in the elections of 1976, 1978, 1980, 1982, 1984, 1986, 1988 and 1990. After he failed to get reelected to the House of Representatives in 1992, Hubbard went to federal prison from 1995 to 1997 after pleading guilty to federal campaign funding violations.
Hubbard's law license was suspended in 2019 after he sent a letter to a McCracken County attorney, harassing her and her spouse. He represented a client during that time, claiming he thought his license had been restored and was not aware of additonal steps he needed to take. He then made a motion for his permanent disbarment in July 2020, which was granted.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield, Kentucky. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mayfield Graves County Tornado Relief Fund.
