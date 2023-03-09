MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A familiar face will soon join the Marshall County School Board. During Thursday night's meeting, the board appointed Will Coursey to replace Ledonia Williamson, who resigned from the board in November.
Local 6 is told the vote was unanimous, but all of the board members left before we could ask more questions about the vote.
Coursey is a former Kentucky lawmaker, having represented District 6 in the Kentucky House of Representatives from 2008 until 2019. That district includes Marshall County, as well as Lyon County and part of McCracken County. A spokesperson with the school district tells Local 6 Coursey's resume indicates he's currently a policy specialist with Cigna in the health insurance company's supplemental benefits division.