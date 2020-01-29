LYON COUNTY, KY — A former Lyon County, Kentucky teacher accused of recording cellphone video inside a girls' bathroom in a school is now facing an even steeper punishment.Michael McCuiston
The Paducah Sun reports that Michael McCuiston is looking at a possible 30-year prison sentence. That stems from a federal indictment for child pornography that was handed down earlier this month.
The U.S. District Attorney's Office says prosecutors found evidence that McCuiston was producing child porn with computers and other devices that had crossed state lines.
In addition to the 30-year sentence, McCuiston would also be ordered to pay a $250,000 fine if convicted. He would have to serve at least 85% of that sentence before he would be eligible for parole.
McCuiston was arrested in April amid accusations that he set up a cell phone to record video inside a girls' restroom at Lyon County Middle School. He faces multiple charged out of Lyon County in that case.