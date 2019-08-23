CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Former Murray High School teacher and track coach Mark Boggess has been released from the Calloway County Jail Friday after he was arrested on new charges the previous weekend.
Boggess was arrested Sunday on five counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. That's in addition to three counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and four counts of voyeurism he was charged with in April.
Friday, the Calloway County Jail confirms that Boggess has paid his bond on the new counts, and he was released from the jail.
The 53-year-old is accused of setting up a camera in the bathroom of the Murray High School nurses station. He was suspended from his position at the school after he was arrested on April 25. On April 29, he resigned.