CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A former west Kentucky teacher and track coach accused of recording video in a school bathroom pleaded guilty in Calloway County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Former Murray High School teacher and track coach Mark Boggess pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and eight charges of voyeurism.
Boggess was arrested in April 2019. After his arrest, police said the teacher set up a video recording device in the bathroom of the nurse's station in the high school, and it was set up in a way that would allow it to record people changing clothes. Officers said they were able to identify him as the person who set up the camera, because he recorded himself setting it up in the bathroom.
Commonwealth's Attorney Dennis Foust says prosecutors are recommending a total sentence of 10 years.
A sentencing hearing is set for March 5.