(CNN) — A former teacher in Connecticut is facing reckless endangerment charges for choking a student in an elementary school.
According to police in Norwalk, Connecticut, Stefanie Sanabria was demonstrating a martial arts choke hold on three fifth-graders.
One of those students lost consciousness.
It happened on Feb. 24 at Brookside Elementary School. Police say when the incident happened, the student was immediately treated by a school nurse. The student was not permanently injured.
It's unclear exactly why Sanabria would be giving a martial arts demonstration, as she was hired as a math coach.
After police arrested her on March 3, she was released after she made her $20,000 bond.
She is expected back in court on Friday, where she faces charges of second-degree strangulation, risk of injury to a minor and first-degree reckless endangerment.
Sanabria has resigned from her post at the school.