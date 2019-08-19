CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A former west Kentucky teacher and track coach accused of setting up a camera to record video in a school bathroom has been arrested again.
Former Murray High School teacher and track coach Mark Boggess was originally arrested in April by Murray police. The 53-year-old is accused of setting up a camera in the bathroom of the school's nurses station. He was initially charged with three counts of possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and four counts of voyeurism.
On Sunday, Boggess was arrested again — this time on another five counts of possessing or viewing matter portrying a sexual performance by a minor.
He was jailed in the Calloway County Jail, and bond was set at $35,000.