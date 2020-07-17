MURRAY, KY - A former west Kentucky teacher and track coach, Mark Boggess was sentenced to ten years in prison on Friday.
Boggess was supposed to be sentenced in March after pleading not guilty in April.
He was arrested in April 2019 for setting up a video recording device in the bathroom of the nurse's station in the high school. It was set up in a way that would allow Boggess to watch people change in and out of clothes.
The sentencing lasted roughly two hours. Victims spoke and gave their impact statements.
The defense claimed Boggess has a porn addiction and that he has been getting help for that addiction.
Boggess will be a registered sex offender following today's sentencing.