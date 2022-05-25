BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky teacher has been sentenced to federal prison on charges of attempted online enticement of a minor and attempted production of child pornography.
The Daily News reports 30-year-old William Lindsey of Brownsville was sentenced to 15 years and 8 months on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green.
Lindsey had pleaded guilty to the charges, which stemmed from an undercover investigation.
The former music teacher at Edmonson County High School told the court during the hearing that he “made egregious mistakes.”
