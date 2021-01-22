PADUCAH — Legendary baseball icon, Hank Aaron, has died at age of 86. The home run record breaker’s swing took him from a poverty-stricken Mobile, Alabama, to the Baseball Hall of Fame. A Paducah native was lucky enough to share the field with him. Eddie Haas played with Aaron on the Milwaukee Braves team. They remained lifelong friends.
"He loved everything," said Haas. "I mean, he was nice to everybody, he had a great personality, a real, true personality. And that's what made him stand out from most other people."
Haas got his start on fields in the Paducah area. He eventually worked his way up into the major leagues. Haas briefly played with the Milwaukee Braves with Aaron in the late 1950s. An ankle injury cost Haas the season, and eventually his career. But, he was still able to stay with the organization.
"They hired me as a Minor League hitting instructor," said Haas. "I would go to the Major League Camp and help throw batting practice. Of course, I was about 27 or 28."
He also recalls a time when he helped Aaron with batting practice on a hot spring day.
"He asked me to scoot up a little bit in front of the mound and throw hard to him inside, so he could get used to hitting major league fast balls in on him," Haas said.
The next thing he knew, the ball slipped right out of his hand.
"Oh mercy, it went right straight for his head, and he didn't have a helmet on of course. He got down out of the way of it, and he got up, and I wanted to quit. 'Oh Eddie that's all right.' So we rested a minute and come back, and he wanted me to pitch him inside. But I said, 'No, uh-uh, I'm not doing that.' I just pitched him out over the plate."
Through it all, Haas said Aaron never let the fame get to his head, and he's grateful to call Hank Aaron a teammate, but more importantly, a friend.
"He never was just 'The Hank Aaron' type. He did a lot of things, not just for me, for a lot of people. People knew he hit those home runs, but they didn't know how good he was. How he treated most other people," Hass said.
Aaron finished his career with 755 home runs. He held the record until 2007, when he was passed by Barry Bonds.