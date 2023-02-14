PADUCAH — Former Paducah Tilghman High School Principal Art Davis will join Paducah Middle School as an Administrative Substitute, the district announced on Tuesday.
"As we continue to set the optimal conditions for learning, I am so pleased that Mr. Davis is willing to lend a hand," Paducah Middle Principal Geco Ross said in a statement included in a release, adding that Davis has a "long and distinguished career in education."
According to the release, Davis retired from Tilghman in 2019. He reportedly began at Tilghman as Band Director in 1992, served as assistant principal and athletic director in 1997, and became the principal in 2004.
Following his retirement, he served as assistant principal at Metropolis Elementary until 2022.