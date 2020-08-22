TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Former Trigg County Sheriff Jason Barnes was indicted amid accusations that he gave an underage person alcohol and tampered with the testimony of a potential witness.
A Trigg County grand jury indicted Barnes on third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and tampering with a witness, according to a news release from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office.
Barnes announced his resignation as sheriff earlier this month. His resignation is set to go into effect on Aug. 31.
The AG's office says the charges stem from an investigation conducted by Kentucky State Police, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky. Investigators allege that Barnes provide alcohol to someone under 21 years old in February. Investigators also claim they discovered that several months later, during the investigation, Barnes "knowingly practiced deceit with the intent to affect the testimony of a potential witness," the news release says.
Barnes was elected sheriff in 2018, and he previously worked for the Hopkinsville Police Department for 13 years.
As Local 6 reported in June, Kentucky State Police Post 1 has been investigating a complaint of possible criminal misconduct among members of the Trigg County Sheriff's Office. Trigg County Judge Executive Hollis Alexander told Local 6 in June that the FBI could be involved in that investigation.