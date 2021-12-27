TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Former Trigg County Sheriff Jason Barnes has pleaded guilty to charges that he gave alcohol to a minor and tampered with a witness.
Prosecutors say Barnes in February of 2020 provided a teenager with alcohol and later tampered with the testimony of a potential witness. Barnes on Monday pleaded guilty to the class D felony of tampering with a witness and the class A misdemeanor of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
Barnes resigned as sheriff in August 2020 because of the case.
In addition to the criminal charges, Barnes faces a lawsuit accusing him and others of grooming a girl who became a sheriff's office intern when she was 17. The suit accuses Barnes of making inappropriate sexual advances toward the teen after she turned 18, and later plying her with alcohol and having sex with her while she was intoxicated.
The suit claims that, once the teen turned 18, she became the target of sexual advances that started with comments and led to sexual advances on messaging apps, like Snap Chat. The suit says the young woman was eventually lured into different sexual encounters with Barnes, as well as Deputies Michael Parker, Jimmy Godair and Jeff Arena and Cadiz Police Officer Doug Latham. In addition to those individuals, the suit also names the Trigg County Board of Education, Trigg County Schools Director of Personnel and Student Services James Mangels and the Trigg County Fiscal Court as defendants.
The lawsuit, filed in December of 2020, includes the following six complaints:
It accuses the Trigg County Board of Education, Mangels and Barnes in his official capacity as sheriff of sex discrimination in violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. The suit claims the sexual advances and sexual contact the teen was subjected to in the course of her internship were so severe, pervasive and objectively offensive that it deprived her of the educational benefits of the internship program.
The suit accuses the school board, fiscal court, Barnes in his official capacity as sheriff and Mangels of failure to train or supervise in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment. It claims the school board and Mangels allowed Barnes to run the internship in any manner he chose, including participating in and permitting sexual imposition on the teenage intern.
It accuses the fiscal court, Barnes individually and in his official capacity, Latham, Parker, Arena and Godair of denial of the teen's right to bodily integrity in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment. The suit claims the law enforcement officers named in the complaint were deliberately indifferent to her rights by engaging in unconstitutional sexual advances toward her on multiple occasions, and that those advances would not have happened without the authority of their office as members of law enforcement.
The suit accuses the fiscal court, Barnes individually and in his official capacity, Latham, Parker, Arena and Godair of sex discrimination in violation of the Equal Protections Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, alleging that the defendants targeted her for harassment and abuse because she was female — as male interns or employees were not expected to endure the same kind of sexual harassment and sexual conduct.
It accuses the Trigg County Board of Education and Mangels of negligent failure to protect the intern, saying both had a ministerial duty to provide policies and oversight to maintain students' safety while they participated in the internship program. The lawsuit claims "it was foreseeable that a high school student sent into an adult workplace and permitted to be in one-on-one situations at the order of the individuals in that setting could be subject to harm."
The lawsuit accuses Barnes, Latham, Parker, Arena and Godair of assault and battery, claiming that they touched her in ways that both made her fear that she would be harmed and in ways that did cause her harm.
Regarding the criminal case, Cameron's office says Barnes is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 8, 2022.