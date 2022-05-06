CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — A former Trigg County High School teacher was arrested after state police say she sexually abused a student.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 says it began investigating allegations against the teacher, 34-year-old Ashley M. Wells, in January. Wells is accused of sexually abusing a 17-year-old student in Christian County in 2016.
A grand jury indicted Wells on April 29, and she was arrested Wednesday on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse. She was jailed in the Christian County Jail.