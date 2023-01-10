NEW YORK (NBC News) — Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was sentenced to five months in prison Tuesday for his role in the company's sweeping 15-year tax fraud scheme.
The sentence, handed down by Judge Juan Merchan in New York criminal court, is in accordance with the guilty plea Weisselberg entered in August.
He was also ordered to pay more than $2 million in taxes and penalties, and he will receive five years of probation.
Weisselberg was the star witness for the prosecution in the trial of former President Donald Trump's company, which was convicted last month of several counts of tax fraud.
The former CFO detailed how top executives and the company evaded paying taxes they rightfully owed, with Weisselberg collecting $1.76 million through the scam.
Weisselberg said on the witness stand that Trump did not know about the scheme, and Trump himself was not charged with any crimes.