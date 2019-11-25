Weather Alert

...STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY... SOUTH TO SOUTHEAST WINDS ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY TUESDAY EVENING, THEN SWITCH TO THE SOUTHWEST AND THEN WEST WITH THE PASSAGE OF A STRONG COLD FRONT LATE TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING. GUSTS OF 30 TO 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE. ADDITIONALLY, THERE WILL BE A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS TUESDAY EVENING AND NIGHT. HIGHER WIND GUSTS MAY ACCOMPANY STRONG, AND POSSIBLY SEVERE STORMS, PRIMARILY OVER SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS AND FAR WEST KENTUCKY.