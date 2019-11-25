PADUCAH — Former U.S. Rep. Carroll Hubbard has announced he will begin raising money to run for the District 1 seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives.
Hubbard sent a letter to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance announcing he will begin raising and spending money on a 2020 run for state representative. District 1 includes all of Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman counties, as well as part of McCracken County.
Hubbard's letter, which was also sent to Local 6, says he intends to raise and spend more than $3,000 during the election. In September, Hubbard announced he changed his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican.
Hubbard served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1975 to 1993, having lost a 1992 bid for reelection. Hubbard served time in federal prison from 1995 to 1997 after pleading guilty to federal campaign finance law violations. Before he was elected to the U.S. House, Hubbard was a Kentucky state senator from 1968 to 1975. In 2006 and 2008, Hubbard ran unsuccessfully for re-election to the Kentucky Senate.
In April, Hubbard was suspended from practicing law for 60 for lying under oath regarding allegations that he sent harassing communications to a local attorney and her spouse. In a six-page opinion, the Kentucky Supreme Court found Hubbard guilty of five counts of misconduct.