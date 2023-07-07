CAYCE, KY — A local church is still adjusting after leaving its denomination. It’s one of more than 6,000 United Methodist churches that have disaffiliated around the world.
At issue is the role of LGBTQ+ people.
Some UMC churches allow the ordination of LGBTQ+ people and some allow same sex marriage.
That’s causing the rift.
Cayce Methodist Church, which disaffiliated, says the reason behind its departure is broader than that.
Leaders at Cayce Methodist say there are many ways the book of discipline, their church law, is being ignored.
Specifically, they cite concerns over unmarried leaders who aren't celibate and drug use in the pulpit.
The congregation says their beliefs don't align with the United Methodist denomination anymore, and they want to keep their legacy intact.
The church has stood for generations.
What was once Cayce United Methodist has left the denomination.
Though LGBTQ+ inclusion is widely reported as the main reason, Pastor John Carroll says it's bigger than that.
“I used to be an ER nurse. If you had somebody come in with a motor vehicle accident, crushing leg injuries, crushing sternum injury, and an abrasion, and you focus on the abrasion and say that's the problem, that's the LGBT part,” Carroll says.
Carroll says his congregation feels the denomination has strayed from the book of discipline.
Paragraph 2553, addressing human sexuality, gave them the out they needed.
“There was a provision that was given to those who disagree with the book of discipline to then get out, with grace,” says Carroll.
The church's new sign bares a different name, now Cayce Methodist Church, but Carroll says inside the church, everything else is the same.
“We still do the same rites, the same rituals that they have practiced for generations. So, as far as worship looks, not much different,” Carroll says.
Carroll says attendance numbers have gone up since the disaffiliation, but that CMC has taken some hits.
“We had to pay two years of apportionments, and we had to pay what was called unfunded liability," he says.
The transition has been painful.
"Relationship wise, that's where it kind of turned weird. For some of us, a lot of people we've known for 20 years all of a sudden stopped talking to us,” says Carroll.
Now, Cayce Methodist is looking toward the day when tensions ease.
“I hope they just thrive as all get out. And that's my deepest and honest prayer. And I would hope and I would pray that that would be their prayer for us,” say Carroll.
For now, Cayce Methodist Church is independent. That's until they can decide which, if any, of the 48 denominations they're considering.
Carroll says he is a member of the Global Methodist Church.
That’s a denomination many disaffiliating churches are flocking to.
