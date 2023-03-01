MARTIN, TN — Weakley County Press says many University of Tennessee at Martin students didn't show up for class today after receiving a mass, threatening email.
According to The Press, the email stated "When I find you, I will kill you," and was reportedly sent in response to an alumni announcement about a Google account policy change.
The Press says the person accused of sending the threat graduated in 2014, and their access was revoked.
They say Public Safety has been investigating the incident.
Additionally, The Press — who have been on campus, speaking with students and staff — says people have expressed concern that there isn't an active shooter protocol on campus.